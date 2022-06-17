Agnipath scheme row: Haryana govt suspends mobile internet, SMS services for next 24 hours

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar |

Following the nationwide protests over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, in view of the possible law and order situation, the Haryana government on Friday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services, and all SMS services.

"Order shall be in force for next 24 hours with immediate effect i.e. till 16:30 hours (tomorrow)," stated the advisory released by the Haryana government.

The said suspension has been ordered under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Mahendergarh, there is a likelihood of causing tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in district Mahendergarh of the state of Haryana by the protesters, agitators, miscreants and anti-social elements, in view of the potential law and order situation aroused on account of new army recruitment policy.

The order has been issued in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.

"This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Mahendergarh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force for next 24 hours with immediate effect Le. 17.06.2022 (16:30 hrs)," read the order.

