VIDEO: Brave Businessman Saves Himself By Throwing Furniture At Gunmen In UP's Meerut; 4 Arrested

Screenshot showing four masked assailants entering shop and trying to open fire at businessman in broaddaylight in Meerut's Inchauli area | X

A businessman in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district had a close shave with death after four masked and gunned assailants entered his shop with country made pistols. However, before they could open fire at the shopkeeper, the alert businessman hurled furniture at the assailants and threw at the four masked men whatever he could get his hands on to save himself. The shopowner has been identified as Jameel, who runs an aluminium-based business in Inchauli area of Meerut. The incident took place on Saturday (May 4).

The trick worked as the assailants were forced to get out of the shop. However, they kept firing at the businessman, shows the CCTV footage that captured the incident.

Though the four armed men kept firing at the businessman from outside the shop, the trader managed to duck and saved his life hiding behind the sofa and other furniture kept inside the shop.

Finally, exasperated by the failed attempts to kill the businesssman, the four assailants flee the scene.

A video of the incident went viral on social media and was shared widely.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meerut Police Reacts

Meerut Police reacted to the video and shared its update on the case via its official X handle. Police first said in its post that a case had been filed against the accused in Inchauli Police station area. The police said that the four accused were arrested and sent to jail.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fight Between 2 Groups In Gym

Police informed that the shooting incident was planned by a group after the shopkeeper got into a fight with a group at the local gym. The other side planned the attack on the shopkeeper after the conflict, said police.