 VIDEO: Brave Businessman Saves Himself By Throwing Furniture At Gunmen In UP's Meerut; 4 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Brave Businessman Saves Himself By Throwing Furniture At Gunmen In UP's Meerut; 4 Arrested

VIDEO: Brave Businessman Saves Himself By Throwing Furniture At Gunmen In UP's Meerut; 4 Arrested

Though the four armed men kept firing at the businessman from outside the shop, the trader managed to duck the bullets and saved his life hiding behind the sofa and other furniture kept inside the shop after managing to force the assailants out of the shop by throwing at them whatever he could get his hands on

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Screenshot showing four masked assailants entering shop and trying to open fire at businessman in broaddaylight in Meerut's Inchauli area | X

A businessman in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district had a close shave with death after four masked and gunned assailants entered his shop with country made pistols. However, before they could open fire at the shopkeeper, the alert businessman hurled furniture at the assailants and threw at the four masked men whatever he could get his hands on to save himself. The shopowner has been identified as Jameel, who runs an aluminium-based business in Inchauli area of Meerut. The incident took place on Saturday (May 4).

The trick worked as the assailants were forced to get out of the shop. However, they kept firing at the businessman, shows the CCTV footage that captured the incident.

Though the four armed men kept firing at the businessman from outside the shop, the trader managed to duck and saved his life hiding behind the sofa and other furniture kept inside the shop.

Read Also
US Mass Shooting Video: 2 Dead, 14 Hospitalised After Block Party Turns Deadly In Memphis (VIDEO)
article-image

Finally, exasperated by the failed attempts to kill the businesssman, the four assailants flee the scene.

A video of the incident went viral on social media and was shared widely.

Meerut Police Reacts

Meerut Police reacted to the video and shared its update on the case via its official X handle. Police first said in its post that a case had been filed against the accused in Inchauli Police station area. The police said that the four accused were arrested and sent to jail.

Fight Between 2 Groups In Gym

Police informed that the shooting incident was planned by a group after the shopkeeper got into a fight with a group at the local gym. The other side planned the attack on the shopkeeper after the conflict, said police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Brave Businessman Saves Himself By Throwing Furniture At Gunmen In UP's Meerut; 4 Arrested

VIDEO: Brave Businessman Saves Himself By Throwing Furniture At Gunmen In UP's Meerut; 4 Arrested

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners

Kerala Lottery Result: May 5, 2024 - Akshaya AK-650 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: May 5, 2024 - Akshaya AK-650 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 5, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sea...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 5, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sea...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ruckus At Akhilesh Yadav's Roadshow In Mainpuri, FIR Lodged...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ruckus At Akhilesh Yadav's Roadshow In Mainpuri, FIR Lodged...