 Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023 LIVE: Scores expected soon at mahresult.nic.in
Live Updates

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release SSC or Class 10 final exam results soon at the official board websites - mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

article-image
Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2023 | Representative Photo
No reading time in Maharashtra Class 10 boards 2023

This year, the board did not distribute question papers ten minutes prior to the exams, a practise which was followed through the previous years. To prevent cheating and malpractise, the students were given ten minutes extra at the end of the writing time, hence the paper was held from 11 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Alternative Ways to check MAH SSC Results 2023 via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose MSBSHSE

Step 6: Choose the Maharashtra SSC exam result category

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Results 2023

  1. Visit the official Maharashtra Board websites at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 once the link is live.

  3. In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth.

  4. Click on submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

  5. Save and download your result. Take a printout for future reference.

Websites to check Maha SSC Class 10 results

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Results expected shortly!

The board has not confirmed the official date and the time of results so far, however, media reports state that students can anticipate their SSC board results shortly.

