 Street kid, student of 'Signal School' in Thane clears Maharashtra class 10 exam with 60 % marks
Kiran Kale, who attended the Signal Shala, a school set up for street children under the Teen Haat Naka flyover, secured 60 per cent marks.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
student of 'Signal School' in Thane passes Maharashtra class 10 exam | File Photo (representational Pic)

Thane: A student of a 'school for street children' in Thane city has passed the Maharashtra board's Class 10 examination, proving that resilience and efforts can defeat adversity. Kiran Kale, who attended the Signal Shala, a school set up for street children under the Teen Haat Naka flyover, secured 60 per cent marks.

Results of the Class 10 examination of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education were declared on Friday. The term 'signal' in the school's name signifies the traffic lights. Kiran lost his father several years ago and his mother, who sells flowers on the street, is the family's chief breadwinner. They live on the footpath.

The Signal Shala is jointly run by the Thane Municipal Corporation and NGO Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth. Kiran started attending the school when he was eight years old, said Batu Sawant, a social worker associated with the NGO. He appeared for the Class 10 examination through the city-based Saraswati Secondary School.

In the last eight years, eight street children who studied at the Signal Shala have cleared the Class 10 exam, Sawant told reporters.

Maharashtra SSC class 10th Results 2023 were declared today, June 2. The overall pass percent this year stands at 93.83%.

Girls have performed better than boys. Girls has secured a pass percentage of 95.87 per cent whereas Boys secured 92.05 passing percentage.

