Maharashtra SSC Results 2023: Thane secures overall pass percentage of 92.27%

Maharashtra SSC results are out at maharesults.nic.in | FPJ Photo by Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Thane district has seen its students secure an overall pass percentage of 92.27%, with boys standing at 90.23% and girls scoring 94.48%.

1,16,269 students appeared for the Class 10 SSC exams with 1,07, 286 of them qualifying for the same.

Among the fresh candidates, the passing percentage is 93.63%, with 91.98% of them being boys and 95.38% of them being girls.

Thane is not far behind Mumbai as students from the latter scored a pass percentage of 93.66%.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced class 10th Result 2023, on June 2. The class 10th result link is available at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org.

In terms of division-wise pass percentage, the Konkan region has topped the SSC class 10th Results in 2023. The pass percentage of the Konkan region stands at 98.11 %, while Nagpur stands at the bottom with a 92.05 % Passing rate.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2023

Visit the official site of mahresults.nic.in.

Click on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter roll number and mothers name.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.