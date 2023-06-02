Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Konkan, Kolhapur, Pune leave behind Mumbai in overall pass percentage

Representational image |

Mumbai: Mumbai has performed poorly in Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results compared to its counterparts Konkan, Pune, and Kolhapur.

The city has achieved an overall pass percentage of 93.66% compared to other Maharashtrian cities. While Pune secured a pass percentage of 95.64%, Kolhapur got an impressive 96.73%, with Konkan emerging as the highest with 98.11%.

Pune: 95.64

Nagpur: 92.05

Aurangabad: 93.23

Mumbai: 93.66

Kolhapur: 96.73

Amravati: 93.22

Nashik: 92.67

Latur: 92.67

Konkan: 98.11

Total: 93.83

The exam, which was held between March 2 to March 26, covered nine divisions, including Pune, Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur, Latur, Aurangabad, Konkan, Kolhapur, and Nashik.

Students can check the results at the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org.

The students are set to get their marksheets from their respective schools on June 14.

According to reports, while Mumbai has 6 students who have secured 100%, at least 8 schools in the city have a success rate of 0% in the class 10 exams.