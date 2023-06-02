 Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Konkan, Kolhapur, Pune leave behind Mumbai in overall pass percentage
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Konkan, Kolhapur, Pune leave behind Mumbai in overall pass percentage

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Konkan, Kolhapur, Pune leave behind Mumbai in overall pass percentage

The city has achieved an overall pass percentage of 93.66% compared to other Maharashtrian cities.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Mumbai: Mumbai has performed poorly in Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results compared to its counterparts Konkan, Pune, and Kolhapur.

The city has achieved an overall pass percentage of 93.66% compared to other Maharashtrian cities. While Pune secured a pass percentage of 95.64%, Kolhapur got an impressive 96.73%, with Konkan emerging as the highest with 98.11%.

Pune: 95.64

Nagpur: 92.05

Aurangabad: 93.23

Mumbai: 93.66

Kolhapur: 96.73

Amravati: 93.22

Nashik: 92.67

Latur: 92.67

Konkan: 98.11

Total: 93.83

The exam, which was held between March 2 to March 26, covered nine divisions, including Pune, Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur, Latur, Aurangabad, Konkan, Kolhapur, and Nashik.

Students can check the results at the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org.

The students are set to get their marksheets from their respective schools on June 14.

According to reports, while Mumbai has 6 students who have secured 100%, at least 8 schools in the city have a success rate of 0% in the class 10 exams.

Read Also
Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023: Link active, steps to check scorecard
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: All you need to know about class 10

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: All you need to know about class 10

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023 (OUT) LIVE: Girls outperform Boys, pass percent stands at...

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023 (OUT) LIVE: Girls outperform Boys, pass percent stands at...

93.83 % clear SSC in Maharashtra; 151 students score 100% result, Latur has the highest

93.83 % clear SSC in Maharashtra; 151 students score 100% result, Latur has the highest

Maharashtra SSC class 10th Results 2023: check division wise Performance

Maharashtra SSC class 10th Results 2023: check division wise Performance

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023: Remarkable performance by specially abled students

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023: Remarkable performance by specially abled students