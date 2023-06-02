 Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023: Link active, steps to check scorecard
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023, link active | Representative image

Pune: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 today on June 2. The Link for the students has been activated at 1 PM for the students to check their marksheet on the official website.

Students can check their results at the official websites at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org.

Enter your Roll Number and Mother's First Name  to check the Results.

This year, 93.83 percent students passed the Class 10th examination. Girls performed better than boys this year as well. Girls pass percentage is at 95.87 % whereas boys passing % stands at 92.05 %.

Steps to download marksheets online

  • Visit the official website at msbshse.co.in

  • Click on the link that reads ‘Maharashtra board SSC results 2023’ available on the homepage

  • Fill in the required details like – registration number or roll number, date of birth (DOB), and image text given there (captcha)

  • After logging in the board exam results will appear on the screen.

  • Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

