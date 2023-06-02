Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: 979 Mumbai schools secure 100% as 8 schools get 0% result

Mumbai students rejoice after SSC Class 10 results were announced. | FPJ photo by Salman Ansari

Mumbai: With Mumbai securing an overall pass percentage of 93.66%, the city's students are rejoicing in the success they have witnessed.

Despite six students across the city getting 100%, not all of the schools have been entirely successful with the results.

8 schools in Mumbai have secured a pass percentage of 0% which eludes to the fact that they didn't see any of their students successfully clear the examination.

On the other hand, 979 students across Mumbai have bagged a 100% result.

SSC students across Maharashtra can access their marksheets from their respective schools from June 14.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 today, June 2. The link for the students has been activated for the students to check their marksheet on the official website.

Students can check their results at the official websites at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org.