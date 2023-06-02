Maharashtra SSC Results 2023: Check out pass percentages, performance of students in key subjects

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 02, 2023

In Maharashtra SSC exams, Mathematics which is often a pet peeve for students saw a pass percentage of 96.13%. Of 1554862 students, only 1494625 passed the exam.

FPJ Photo by Salman Ansari

Science and Technology saw an overall pass percentage of 96.32% with 1494597 students passing the exam from 1551745 candidates.

FPJ Photo by Salman Ansari

Social Sciences saw a higher passing percentage at 97.08% with 1478624 students passing from the cohort of 1523043 students.

FPJ Photo by Salman Ansari

English saw an overall passing percentage of 98.01% with 339118 students qualifying for the exam from a cohort of 345994 candidates.

FPJ Photo by Salman Ansari

Marathi and Hindi respectively saw a passing percentage of 94.53% and 90.26% respectively among students who appeared for the same in first language.

FPJ Photo by Salman Ansari

