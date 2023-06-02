Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Toppers, district-wise rankings and all you need to know

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: All you need to know about class 10 |

The much-awaited Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the MSBSHSE class 10th Result 2023, on June 2. The class 10th result link is available at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org



Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Pass percentage

With a total of the 15,29,096 students who took the exam, 14,34,898 have passed. The overall pass percentage is 93.83 percent. While Girls have performed better than boys with securing a pass percentage of 95.87 per cent whereas Boys secured 92.05 passing percentage.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Divisions wise performance

In terms of division wise Pass %, Konkan region has topped the SSC class 10th Results 2023. The Pass percent of Konkan region stands at 98.11 %. However Nagpur stands at bottom with 92.05 % Passing rate.

see the entire list here:

Konkan – 98.11

Kolhapur – 96.73

Pune – 95.64

Mumbai – 93.66

Aurangabad – 93.25

Amravati – 93.22

Nashik – 92.67

Latur – 92.67

Nagpur 92.05

Websites for Maharashtra SSC Board Results 2023:

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

Steps to check Maha SSC Class 10 Result 2023?

Visit the official site of mahresults.nic.in.

Click on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter roll number and mothers name

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need