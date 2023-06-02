Maharashtra SSC results 2023 Announced| result link to be activated at 1 PM, Direct link

Result link to be activated at 1 PM, Direct link | Representative image

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023, on June 2.

However, the result link for the Maharashtra SSC exam will be activated at 1 pm. Once released, students can check their results at the official websites — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org.

The Maharashtra SSC examination was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023, at various exam centers across the state. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.

To check class 10 results, students must use the board exam seat number and mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms.

Maharashtra SSC result 2023: How to check

Go to the Maharashtra SSC result portal, mahresult.nic.in.

Now, open the SSC result link.

Key in your credentials.

Check and download your result.