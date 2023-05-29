Maharashtra SSC Results 2023: Know where and how to check Maha SSC 10th results online

Maharashtra SSC Results 2023: The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results will be declared by MSBSHSE soon. | Representative image

The State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon release the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination results.The announcement of the date and time of publishing of results will be made by the State Education Minister in advance.

Maharashtra Board conducted the class 10th or SSC Exam 2023 between March 2 and March 25, 2023. Once declared, students will be able to check the SSC 10th exam result 2023 by visiting the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

The Class 10 results will also be available on the other websites, which have been listed below. This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam.

To check the scores, students are required to enter credentials including their roll number and date of birth on the official website. Like in previous years, it is expected that the Maharashtra SSC Result will also be announced at the press conference where the education minister will announce the pass percentage and other statistics pertaining to the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023.

List of websites to check Maharashtra SSC Result

sscresult.mkcl.org maharashtraeducation.com result.mh-ssc.ac.in mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result | Here's how to check Class 10 Results

Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC Result candidates are required to visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link

Step 3: Students then need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and mother's first name

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference.