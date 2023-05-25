 Deputy CM Fadnavis claps back at Uddhav: Who’s inviting Thackeray to Parliament inauguration?
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDeputy CM Fadnavis claps back at Uddhav: Who’s inviting Thackeray to Parliament inauguration?

Deputy CM Fadnavis claps back at Uddhav: Who’s inviting Thackeray to Parliament inauguration?

“Who is taking him to the place? He was a member of the legislative council, but he never sat there for more than two hours. So who is going to call him to the Lok Sabha and the Parliament House?” said Fadnavis

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Deputy CM and Home & Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

Responding to the call given by the opposition, specifically by Shiv Sena (UBT), to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Thackerays have not been invited.

Thackeray did not believe in democracy

“Who is taking him to the place? He was a member of the legislative council, but he never sat there for more than two hours. So who is going to call him to the Lok Sabha and the Parliament House?” said Fadnavis on the sidelines of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link event on Wednesday evening.

According to him, the Shiv Sena (UBT) did not believe in democracy.

“It isn’t just a building of Lok Sabha, but a symbol of new India,” added the BJP leader.

Read Also
Mumbai: Arvind Kejriwal, other AAP leaders meet Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut
article-image

Priyanka Chaturvedi joins the debate

While disregarding the criticism received from the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the photographs to be taken at the Parliament's inauguration by the Prime Minister will serve as a stark reminder of an "insult to the President."

She further said that the new Parliament building, "would be called a symbol of dictatorship" because no opposition leaders have been invited to the event.

"Those who are claiming damage to the opposition for not attending the inauguration of the Parliament are forgetting that history will bear witness to it. Whenever the picture of the new Parliament will be seen and no leader of the opposition will be found in it, then the country will remember the insult of the President", she added.

Read Also
New Parliament Building Inauguration: PM Modi takes a swipe at Opposition's boycott
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deputy CM Fadnavis claps back at Uddhav: Who’s inviting Thackeray to Parliament inauguration?

Deputy CM Fadnavis claps back at Uddhav: Who’s inviting Thackeray to Parliament inauguration?

India's e-commerce sector to witness a 1000% growth by 2030: Clean Mobility Collective report

India's e-commerce sector to witness a 1000% growth by 2030: Clean Mobility Collective report

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Delhi, meet Congress high command to discuss...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Delhi, meet Congress high command to discuss...

Sunil Dutt death anniversary: 5 lesser-known facts about the legendary actor-turned-politician

Sunil Dutt death anniversary: 5 lesser-known facts about the legendary actor-turned-politician

Ghaziabad Crime: Massive sex racket busted at spa centres in Pacific Mall; 69 girls & 31 boys taken...

Ghaziabad Crime: Massive sex racket busted at spa centres in Pacific Mall; 69 girls & 31 boys taken...