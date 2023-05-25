Deputy CM Fadnavis claps back at Uddhav: Who’s inviting Thackeray to Parliament inauguration?

Deputy CM and Home & Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

Responding to the call given by the opposition, specifically by Shiv Sena (UBT), to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Thackerays have not been invited.

Thackeray did not believe in democracy

“Who is taking him to the place? He was a member of the legislative council, but he never sat there for more than two hours. So who is going to call him to the Lok Sabha and the Parliament House?” said Fadnavis on the sidelines of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link event on Wednesday evening.

According to him, the Shiv Sena (UBT) did not believe in democracy.

“It isn’t just a building of Lok Sabha, but a symbol of new India,” added the BJP leader.

Priyanka Chaturvedi joins the debate

While disregarding the criticism received from the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the photographs to be taken at the Parliament's inauguration by the Prime Minister will serve as a stark reminder of an "insult to the President."

She further said that the new Parliament building, "would be called a symbol of dictatorship" because no opposition leaders have been invited to the event.

"Those who are claiming damage to the opposition for not attending the inauguration of the Parliament are forgetting that history will bear witness to it. Whenever the picture of the new Parliament will be seen and no leader of the opposition will be found in it, then the country will remember the insult of the President", she added.