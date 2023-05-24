 Mumbai: Arvind Kejriwal, other AAP leaders meet Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut
Kejriwal is on a 2-day visit to Mumbai in order to gain support from the Opposition parties against the Centre's ordinance regarding the postings and transfers of government officials. He will be meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders met former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kejriwal is on a 2-day visit to Mumbai in order to gain support from the Opposition parties against the Centre's ordinance regarding the postings and transfers of government officials. He will be meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

