Highlights of Maharashtra class 10th Results 2023

June 02, 2023
MSBSHSE has declared the Maharashtra SSC or class 10th Result 2023 today, June 2, 2023.
Around 15 lakh students took the exam this year. 8.45 lakh boys and 7.33 lakh girls appeared for the exam.
The overall pass percentage is 93.83%. Girls performed better than boys.
Girls have secured a pass percentage of 95.87 per cent whereas Boys secured 92.05 passing percentage.
In Maharashtra SSC results 2023, 4,89,455 students have secured a distinction- 75 per cent and above in class 10th results.
Konkan region tops Pass percent in SSC Results 2023. The Pass percent of Konkan region stands at 98.11 %. However Nagpur stands at bottom with 92.05 % Passing rate.
151 students have scored 100% result, Latur has the highest with 108 students.
The pass percentage has dropped by 3.18 percent, when compared to last year. In comparison with the pass percentage of academic year 2019-20, which was pre-pandemic; there is a drop of 1.47 percent.
Schools from Pune are at top position in 100 % result, 1240 schools from the region are in the list, at second is Nagpur with 709 Schools.
This year in SSC class 10th Results 92.49% PwD candidates passed the exam.
