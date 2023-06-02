Maha SSC results 2023: Verification process begins tomorrow, scorecards to be received on this date

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023. | FPJ Photo by Salman Ansari

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 today , June 2 at mahresult.nic.in & sscresult.mkcl.org.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks in any subject can apply for verification at verification.mh-ssc.ac.in.

Students need to fill online application form for the verification of marks from June 3 to June 12, 2023.

Application fee to be paid for verification is Rs 50.

Maharashtra SSC resluts 2023: when will students receive marksheet/scorecards

Students can obtain their mark sheets from their respective schools on June 14.

The overall pass percentage in Maharashtra SSC Results 2023 is 93.83%.

Girls have performed better than boys. Girls secured a pass percentage of 95.87 per cent whereas Boys secured 92.05 passing percentage.

The pass percentage has dropped by 3.18 percent, when compared to last year. In comparison with the pass percentage of academic year 2019-20, which was pre-pandemic; there is a drop of 1.47 percent.