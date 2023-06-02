Maharashtra SSC class 10th Results 2023: check division wise Performance

Konkan with 98.11% Passing rate is at Top position.

Kolhapur with 96.73% is at second position.

Pune is at 3rd place with passing rate of 95.64 %.

Mumbai with 93.66 % Pass Percentage stands at 4th place.

Aurangabad with 93.25% is at 5th Place.

Amravati with 93.22% is at 6th position.

Nashik with 92.67 passing rate stands at 7th position.

Latur has 92.67 % Passing rate and stands at 8th place.

Nagpur at final spot has 92.05 % passing rate.

