Maharashtra SSC class 10th Results 2023: check division wise Performance

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 02, 2023
Konkan with 98.11% Passing rate is at Top position.
Kolhapur with 96.73% is at second position.
Pune is at 3rd place with passing rate of 95.64 %.
Mumbai with 93.66 % Pass Percentage stands at 4th place.
Aurangabad with 93.25% is at 5th Place.
Amravati with 93.22% is at 6th position.
Nashik with 92.67 passing rate stands at 7th position.
Latur has 92.67 % Passing rate and stands at 8th place.
Nagpur at final spot has 92.05 % passing rate.
Thanks For Reading!