Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: check zone wise passing percent

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 26, 2023
Konkan has achieved the status of best performing district with 96.01 percent.
Pune stands at 2nd spot with 93.34% Passing rate.
At third Rank is Kolhapur with 93.28% students passing the MAHA HSC exam 2023.
Amravati from Vidharbha region stands at 4th Position with 92.75% passing rate.
Aurangabad is at 5th position with 91.85% students passing the HSC exam 2023.
Nashik stands at sixth position in Maharashtra HSC exams with 91.66%
Latur region is at seventh position with 90.37%.
Nagpur remains at eighth or second last position with students passing rate at 90.35%
Mumbai with 88.13% is at last position. This is the second time in a row when Mumbai has scored the lowest division of marks among nine zones.
