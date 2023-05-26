Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: check zone wise passing percent

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 26, 2023

Konkan has achieved the status of best performing district with 96.01 percent.

Pune stands at 2nd spot with 93.34% Passing rate.

At third Rank is Kolhapur with 93.28% students passing the MAHA HSC exam 2023.

Amravati from Vidharbha region stands at 4th Position with 92.75% passing rate.

Aurangabad is at 5th position with 91.85% students passing the HSC exam 2023.

Nashik stands at sixth position in Maharashtra HSC exams with 91.66%

Latur region is at seventh position with 90.37%.

Nagpur remains at eighth or second last position with students passing rate at 90.35%

Mumbai with 88.13% is at last position. This is the second time in a row when Mumbai has scored the lowest division of marks among nine zones.

Thanks For Reading!

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, MP, UK, HP & Rajasthan Board results declared today, check Pass % here
Find out More