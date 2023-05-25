Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, MP, UK, HP & Rajasthan Board results declared today, check Pass % here

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 25, 2023

Gujarat GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2023 were declared; 64.62% students pass the exam

ANI

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2023 were Out at 11 AM. 91.25% pass board exam.

ANI

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results: Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.35% compared to the 93.29% scored by boys.

ANI

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results: Science students recorded the maximum pass percentage at 96.09% while humanities students scored the least at 84.05%.

ANI

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results were also declared today. MPBSE HSC or class 10th Pass percent stands at 63.29%.

ANI

MP board result 2023: MPBSE HSSC or class 12th Pass percent stands at 55.28 %, Girls surpass Boys.

ANI

Kerala plus two or class 12 Results 2023 were released today by DHSE, pass percentage stands at 82.95%.

ANI

Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 were declared too. Class 10th pass percent is at 85.17%, & class 12th pass percent at 80.98%.

ANI

HPBOSE declared Himachal Pradesh class 10th Result 2023, Pass percent remains at 89.7%

ANI

RBSE announced Rajasthan class 12th Arts Result 2023. The overall pass percentage of RBSE Class 12 Arts students stands at 92.35 %.

ANI

Among all the results declared today highest Pass % was recorded by Rajasthan's class 12th Arts students.

ANI

Thanks For Reading!

ICSE Results 2023 : Meet the national toppers of Class 10 board exams
Find out More