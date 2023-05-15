ICSE Results 2023 : Meet the national toppers of Class 10 board exams

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 15, 2023
"I targeted a set amount of syllabus to finish in a day and did not focus on the number of hours I studied for. This helped me remain active in all the co-curricular opportunities at school such as drama, elocution, and creative writing contests."
Rushil Kumar AIR 1 - 99.8% (Hill Top School, Jamshedpur)
"At the end of it, I realised that ICSE Class 10 exams are not so tough after all. I started out studying for only 3 to four 4 hours a day and then pushed it to nearly six hours as the exams drew closer. The key is to not take a lot of pressure and believe in yourself."
Hiya Sanghavi AIR 1 - 99.8% (Children's Academy, Malad East)
"Most important thing that students should know is that they have to rely on their school and the teachers. It is crucial to pay attention to the lectures in order to succeed. Students next year will be at an advantage if they focus on different concepts, and do more revision of their subjects."
Tanay Sushil Shah AIR 1 - 99.8% (Kapol Vidyanidhi International School, Mumbai)
“I learnt that the key to cracking ICSE exams is to get your concepts clear and understand your syllabus well. Making sure that you attempt the paper in pleasing handwriting also might secure you some marks. Overall, it is best to stay calm during your exam because tension only makes it worse for you."
Yash Manish Bhasein AIR 1 - 99.8% (Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane)
"The best way to go about board exams is consistent preparation. The exam pressure does not push you down if you follow this habit."
Advay Sardesai AIR 1 - 99.8% (Campion School, Mumbai)