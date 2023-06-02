MAHA SSC class 10th results 2023: Overall Pass percent stands at 93.83%, Girls outperform boys, drop in pass %

MAHA SSC class 10th results OUT | Representational Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 today, June 2. However the results link will be active at 1 PM today.

Once the link is active students can check their results at the official websites at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org.

This year the overall Pass percentage of Maha SSC class 10th Results 2023 stands at 93. 83%.

After Maharashtra class 12th Results 2023, Girls Outperformed boys in SSC Results too.

Among the fresh candidates, girls outperformed boys with 95.87% pass percentage, compared to 92.05% success rate of male students.

The overall success rate of students at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) dropped by almost four percentage points as the Class 10 board exam returned to its conventional, pre-Covid format.

Drop in Pass Percent from last year

"The pass percentage has dropped by 3.18 percent, when compared to last year. In comparison with the pass percentage of academic year 2019-20, which was pre-pandemic; there is a drop of 1.47 percent." Sharad Gosavi, Chairperson of Maharashtra State Board.

The first full-fledged board exams after the pandemic saw 93.07% students clear the test, down from 96.94% pass percentage recorded in 2022, when the papers were held at the students' own schools with a reduced syllabus.

At 99.5%, the success rate was even higher, and unprecedented, in 2021, as the students were evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 9 and internal assessment instead of traditional year-end written tests.

Students appeared this year

This year, 15.79 lakh students had registered SSC exam, of which 15.66 lakh appeared for the SSC exam. This includes 36,648 repeater students, who recorded much lower pass percentage of 60.9%.

Division wise Pass %

The Konkan division continues to dominate with 98.11% fresh candidates from the division clearing the exam, while Nagpur had the lowest success rate of 92.05%.

