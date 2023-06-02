 Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Konkan tops among all divisions this year
In terms of division wise Pass %, Konkan region has topped the SSC class 10th Results 2023. The Pass percent of Konkan region stands at 98.11 %.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2023 OUT | Representative Image

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 today , June 2. The Link for the students to check their results to be active at 1 PM on the official website at mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org.

In the SSC results this year, the overall Pass Percent stands at 93.83 %.

After class 12th girls outperformed boys in SSC results too.

  • Girls has secured a pass percentage of 95.87 per cent

  • whereas Boys secured 92.05 passing percentage

In Maha class 10th SSC results 2023:

Total students appeared: 15,29,096

Total students passed: 14,34,898

Passing percentage: 93.89%

In terms of division wise Pass %, Konkan region has topped the SSC class 10th Results 2023. The Pass percent of Konkan region stands at 98.11 %. However Nagpur stands at bottom with 92.05 % Passing rate.



  • Konkan – 98.11

  • Kolhapur – 96.73

  • Pune – 95.64

  • Mumbai – 93.66

  • Aurangabad – 93.25

  • Amravati – 93.22

  • Nashik – 92.67

  • Latur – 92.67

  • Nagpur 92.05

Last year also Konkan had topped the Maharashtra SSC 2023 Results.

Last year, Konkan was the top-performing division at 99.27% while Nashik was the lowest at 95.9%.

Division wise SSC pass Percent of 2022

  • Konkan 99.27%

  • Kolhapur 98.50%

  • Latur 97.27%

  • Nagpur 97%

  • Pune 96.96%

  • Mumbai 96.94%

  • Amravati 96.81%

  • Aurangabad 96.33%

  • Nashik 95.90%

