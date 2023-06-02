Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Konkan tops among all divisions this year

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 today , June 2. The Link for the students to check their results to be active at 1 PM on the official website at mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org.
In the SSC results this year, the overall Pass Percent stands at 93.83 %.
After class 12th girls outperformed boys in SSC results too.
Girls has secured a pass percentage of 95.87 per cent
whereas Boys secured 92.05 passing percentage
In Maha class 10th SSC results 2023:
Total students appeared: 15,29,096
Total students passed: 14,34,898
Passing percentage: 93.89%
In terms of division wise Pass %, Konkan region has topped the SSC class 10th Results 2023. The Pass percent of Konkan region stands at 98.11 %. However Nagpur stands at bottom with 92.05 % Passing rate.
see the entire list here:
Konkan – 98.11
Kolhapur – 96.73
Pune – 95.64
Mumbai – 93.66
Aurangabad – 93.25
Amravati – 93.22
Nashik – 92.67
Latur – 92.67
Nagpur 92.05
Last year also Konkan had topped the Maharashtra SSC 2023 Results.
Last year, Konkan was the top-performing division at 99.27% while Nashik was the lowest at 95.9%.
Division wise SSC pass Percent of 2022
Konkan 99.27%
Kolhapur 98.50%
Latur 97.27%
Nagpur 97%
Pune 96.96%
Mumbai 96.94%
Amravati 96.81%
Aurangabad 96.33%
Nashik 95.90%
