Mumbai updates: City to see low rainfall for next 10 days, temperature may rise

Mumbai: Five-year-old falls in open drain in Jogeshwari
Officials said that the boy fell in an uncovered sewage drain near the Oshiwara Garden while playing at the spot. Local residents who witnessed the incident immediately called the authorities, and Mumbai Fire Brigade, Oshiwara police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.
Mumbai civic body to build foot-over bridge in Girgaum four years after Kelewadicha bridge demolition
After considering the inconvenience to Girgaum citizens, BMC has decided to construct a foot-over bridge outside the Charni Road station. The bridge will begin from Charni Road railway station and will expand till Dr Bhalerao Marg, Sahitya Sangh Mandir.
Thane: State govt approves Rs 5 crore for 3 disco fountains
Being mindful of the perseverance of Thane’s lakes, the Ovala-Majiwada constituency MLA Pratap Sarnaik carried out regular follow-ups with the state government officials to get the funds for beautifying three lakes. Ensuingly, the state government has approved Rs 5 crore to develop and beautify the three lakes at Upvan, Kasarvadavali, and Mogharpada.
Mumbai civic body says city and suburbs to see light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
Mumbai: 700 societies still have dangerous trees that need to be trimmed
During monsoon preparedness, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent notices to 9,000 housing societies in the city to trim or cut dangerous trees on their premises. Accordingly, 8,300 societies trimmed the trees by July 13, while 700 societies still have dangerous trees that need to be trimmed.
Mumbai: Vehicles skid off extra smooth road in Borivali
The BMC's multipurpose van skidded and fell of the Gorai Jetty road on Monday morning. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident but several vehicles had skidded in the past few days on the road which is constructed a month ago, said the local residents. A fresh complaint was sent to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday.
NCP & Congress urge CM Eknath Shinde not to stay the development works
Leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde separately on Monday and appealed to him not to stay the development works and projects that were undertaken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi governmen
After spell of heavy rainfall, Mumbai to see moderate showers for next 10 days
According to Skymet Weather, no new monsoonal weather systems have been predicted for Mumbai for the next few days, leading to only moderate showers and cloudy skies, along with an increase in the maximum temperature that would be around 32 degree Celsius.
Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths
Maharashtra and Mumbai reported zero COVID-19 deaths on Monday following which the death toll remained constant at 1,48,026 and 19,632 fatalities respectively. The previous zero deaths in the state were reported on July 10 this year, while the city had reported zero deaths on July 12.
Mira Bhayandar civic body stares at vaccine shortage for 'encouraging' booster drive
The elaborate arrangements by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to administer booster doses which has received an encouraging response from citizens is all set to hit a hurdle as the health department is staring at a shortage of vaccines.
Mumbai: Tenants to pay 18% GST on residential rental
Not just kitchen budgets, new GST rules are all set to unsettle rentals, too. The Finance Ministry’s revenue department has introduced 18 per cent GST on residential rentals across the country, starting July 18. As per the notification, a residential dwelling rented to a person registered under GST would attract a tax of 18 per cent. Moreover, the lessee needs to pay the tax, keeping the lessor out of legal obligations.
Trains on Central, Harbour lines plying routinely
Mumbai: Over 60 minibuses of BEST stay off roads due to strike
Over 60 of the total 275 mini buses run on wet lease by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking stayed off roads in Mumbai on Monday owing to a strike by a private bus contractor’s staff at Wadala depot over non-payment of salary and provident fund issues.
