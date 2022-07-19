Mumbai civic body to build foot-over bridge in Girgaum, project cost estimated at Rs 5 cr (Representative Photo) | FPJ

After considering the inconvenience to Girgaum citizens, BMC has decided to construct a foot-over bridge outside the Charni Road station. The bridge will begin from Charni Road railway station and will expand till Dr Bhalerao Marg, Sahitya Sangh Mandir.

On Monday, BMC invited a tender and retained the estimated cost of the project at Rs 5 crore 57 lakhs. BMC has conditioned that the winning contractor will have to complete the work within 12 months, including the monsoon season. Interested bidders should submit a 5 lakh 57 thousand security deposit with the BMC.

According to a Bridges department officer, the former bridge - known as Sahitya Sangh Mandir or Kelewadicha bridge was one of the most important bridges for travelling towards Girgaum from Charni Road station but was demolished four years ago because it was in a dilapidated condition.

After the March 2019 mishap in which part of the Himalaya Bridge outside CST railway station collapsed, killing 31 people in the incident, BMC started conducting audits of footover bridges throughout Mumbai.

In the audit, the Charni Road bridge was declared a dangerous bridge; subsequently it was pulled down. Since then, no decision was taken until now, to construct a new bridge.

A former Shiv Sena corporator emphasised the importance of the lost bridge for Girgaum residents. Since its demolition four years ago, citizens have been struggling to cross heavy traffic. He added that BMC should construct the bridge as soon as possible and provide relief to local citizens.