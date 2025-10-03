Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Cyber Awareness Month 2025 In Mumbai, Calls For Responsible Use Of AI | VIDEO | X (@CMOMaharashtra)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the Maharashtra Police Headquarters in Mumbai on Friday, October 3. The campaign has been launched to spread awareness about the rising threat of cybercrime and to encourage citizens to adopt safe online practices.

Speaking at the event, CM Fadnavis stressed the urgent need for awareness in today’s digital era. He said, “Awareness about cybercrime is very important in today’s generation. Nowadays, many people are using AI in the right way, but some are using it very wrongly. AI was created for the betterment of people, but unfortunately, many misuse it. Cybercriminals are very smart and even use someone’s name and voice. Identification of any person describing anything online should be done by citizens. This way, anyone can be protected from cybercrime.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities, including Bollywood actors Rani Mukherjee and Akshay Kumar, along with Dr. Faruk Kazi of VJTI and IIT Bombay professor Manjesh Kumar Hanawal.

During the program, the Maharashtra Police facilitated individuals who have contributed towards strengthening the cyber ecosystem in India. These individuals have played a key role in spreading awareness, especially among senior citizens who are more vulnerable to online fraud.

Another highlight of the event was the launch of the Cyber Yodha booklet. This booklet aims to educate people on identifying cyber threats, safe digital behavior, and steps to take in case of cyber fraud. All dignitaries present at the event posed with the booklet to promote its importance.

Cyber Awareness Month 2025 is expected to see multiple activities, workshops, and campaigns across Maharashtra to empower citizens against online crimes and build a digitally safe future.