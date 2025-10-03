Navi Mumbai News: Pipeline Burst In Koparkhairane Leads To Wastage Of Hundreds Of Litres Of Water; Watch Video |

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai witnessed a major pipeline burst in Koparkhairane on Friday, October 3, leading to the wastage of hundreds of litres of potable water and raising concerns of possible disruptions in supply to nearby areas.

Video Shows Massive Water Pipeline Burst

A video of the incident quickly surfaced online, showing a powerful jet of water gushing out of the damaged pipeline. The leak led to water splashing uncontrollably onto a nearby road, drenching the surrounding treeline of the area.

Meanwhile, there are no immediate reports confirming the exact cause of the rupture. Engineers from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are expected to rush to the spot to assess the damage and initiate emergency repairs.

Water Cuts Likely In Neighbouring Areas

The leak has also fueled fears of temporary water cuts in the neighbourhood, as authorities may need to shut supply for repair work. NMMC is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.