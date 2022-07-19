e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Seven electric bikes gutted in fire at e-bike shop in Pune

The incident occurred at an e-bike shop located near the Gangadham area of Market Yard.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 09:02 AM IST
article-image

Pune: At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom here in Maharashtra were gutted in fire on Monday night during charging, fire brigade officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred at an e-bike shop located near the Gangadham area of Market Yard.

According to a fire brigade official, the bikes were plugged in for charging and prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging that led to the fire and seven bikes gutted.

"We received a call at around 8 PM. The blaze was doused with the help of four water tenders," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Seven electric bikes gutted in fire at e-bike shop in Pune

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City to see low rainfall for next 10 days, temperature may rise

Mumbai updates: City to see low rainfall for next 10 days, temperature may rise

Thane: State govt approves Rs 5 crore for 3 disco fountains

Thane: State govt approves Rs 5 crore for 3 disco fountains

Maharashtra: Seven electric bikes gutted in fire at e-bike shop in Pune

Maharashtra: Seven electric bikes gutted in fire at e-bike shop in Pune

COVID-19: Maharashtra sees 26 cases of Omicron BA.5 variant, 13 of BA 2.75

COVID-19: Maharashtra sees 26 cases of Omicron BA.5 variant, 13 of BA 2.75

Mumbai: Friendship over tea costs 68-yr-old retired BEST official Rs 22 lakh

Mumbai: Friendship over tea costs 68-yr-old retired BEST official Rs 22 lakh