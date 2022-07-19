Mumbai: Vehicles skid off extra smooth road in Borivali | (PTI Photo)

The BMC's multipurpose van skidded and fell of the Gorai Jetty road on Monday morning. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident but several vehicles had skidded in the past few days on the road which is constructed a month ago, said the local residents. A fresh complaint was sent to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday. Following the complaint, the civic body has now decided to repair the road and make its surface hard.

“On several occasions, we informed the BMC officials about the slippery road conditions. But the civic body ignored our complaints. In the past few days, several vehicles, including an auto-rickshaw, tempo, and others skidded off the road,” said Godfrey Pimenta, founder, WatchDog Foundation. He has written a letter to the BMC administration to take immediate action to avoid any major accident in the future. The residents convened a meeting on Monday evening to discuss the seriousness of the issue.

The four-km road, which connects Gorai Jetty to the Gorai cross bus stop was constructed with mastic asphalt. Two kilometre portion of it was opened a month ago. The BMC officials confirmed that they received several complaints from the local residents. The road has been constructed by central road department. The civic ward office R Central (Borivali area) has sent letters to the traffic police and road department to inspect the road and find a solution to the problem.

The road is ultra smooth with modern technology. The BMC has put speed restrictions boards on the road. However, the vehicles running at high speed, when apply sudden brakes may get skid off the road, said a senior civic official. Sources from R Central ward's road department said, “We will make the surface of the road rough to half-a-kilometre. If it works. it will be applied to the entire road in the next two days. The problem is the road has become extra smooth during monsoon due to which the surface becomes slippery.