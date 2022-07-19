COVID-19: Maharashtra sees 26 cases of Omicron BA.5 variant, 13 of BA 2.75 | Photo: Representative Image

Maharashtra on Monday reported 26 cases of BA.5 Omicron variant and 13 of BA. 2.75 variant say the latest reports from the National Institute of Virology, Pune and BJ Medical College, Pune.

Of these cases, 23 were from Mumbai, 13 from Pune and one each from Buldhana, Latur and Thane. The state public health department said these samples were from the period June 29 and July 4.

Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is currently underway.

This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 158 and BA. 2.75 to 70. District-wise BA.4 and BA.5 cases included Pune (91), Mumbai (51), Thane (5), Nagpur and Palghar (four each) and Raigad (3).

On the other hand, the district-wise BA. 2.75 cases comprised Pune (43), Nagpur (14), Mumbai (95), Akola (4), Thane, Buldhana and Latur (one each).

According to state public health department, BA.4 and BA.5 are the newest members of Omicron family. They have been detected in many countries worldwide though BA.2.75 is relatively new.

According to a report in the Guardian, the extremely transmissible BA.5 variant is rapidly displacing previously dominant BA.2 variant. Another fast-spreading strain is the BA.2.75 variant – nicknamed Centaurus.