PMC holds workshop on single-use plastic ban

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) held a workshop at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha on the single-use plastic ban and disseminated information about the ban to the traders and citizens of the municipal area. Single-use plastic has been banned all over the country.

As part of the awareness, the civic body showed a documentary to the traders. The civic body also discussed the legal actions that can be taken for the violation. Meanwhile, information regarding various plastic items that have been banned by the government was shared.

PMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “Strict action will be taken against people who violate the order."

An exhibition is also underway on the ground floor of Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Theatre for the next fourteen days from July 15th, 2022, regarding the various items that have been banned.

The workshop was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Raigad District Regional Officer of Maharashtra Pollution Board V. Vi. Kiledar, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Viddate, and other officials were present.