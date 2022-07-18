Mumbai: Five-year-old falls in open drain in Jogeshwari | Representational Image

According to civic officials, the incident occurred in the Amrut Nagar area in Jogeshwari at around 5.30 p.m. on Monday. Officials said that the boy fell in an uncovered sewage drain near the Oshiwara Garden while playing at the spot. Local residents who witnessed the incident immediately called the authorities, and Mumbai Fire Brigade, Oshiwara police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.



Senior police inspector Manohar Dhanawade said, "The search operation is still underway at the spot. All efforts are being taken."



Meanwhile, the police have started inquiries in the area by speaking to eye witnesses to try and find out exactly how the incident occurred.



"Inquiries so far indicate that the boy leaned in to look into the drain while playing and lost his balance, leading to the fall," a police officer who was at the spot said.



Officials said that the priority right now remain locating the missing boy, and further course of action regarding any possible negligence on part of anyone will be decided upon after the relevant inquiries are complete. No case or report has been registered in connection with the incident as yet.