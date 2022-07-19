Mumbai weather update: Low rainfall expected today, temperature to rise

Mumbai weather update: Cloudy sky with moderate rain likely today | Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai: The intensity of rainfall will be low during the next 10 days owing to the absence of significant weather systems for heavy rainfall over Mumbai and nearby regions.

According to Skymet Weather, no new monsoonal weather systems have been predicted for Mumbai for the next few days, leading to only moderate showers and cloudy skies, along with an increase in the maximum temperature that would be around 32 degree Celsius.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather, said, “For the next 8-10 days the rain intensity will be low as there are no significant weather systems for heavy rainfall around Mumbai, leading to weakening of the monsoon surge. However, subdued monsoon activities will continue. The weather experienced by Mumbaikars on Monday will remain for the same next 48 hours after which it will witness a further decline in rainfall intensity.”

The maximum temperature in Mumbai had experienced a drop during the heavy rainfall most of July, but on Monday the temperature increased by 3.8 degree °Celsius compared to Friday, due to less rainfall.

Water levels in lakes

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city has reached 12,54,377 million litres in the last 24 hours. At the same time last year it was 4,15,175 million litres.

High tide and low tide

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.21 metres is likely to occur at 04.20 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.33 metres is expected at 10.41pm tonight.