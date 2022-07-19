Mumbai: Over 60 minibuses of BEST stay off roads due to strike | Twitter/@ShivSena

Over 60 of the total 275 mini buses run on wet lease by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking stayed off roads in Mumbai on Monday owing to a strike by a private bus contractor’s staff at Wadala depot over non-payment of salary and provident fund issues. However, BEST operated 27 special buses from Wadala to ease hardship during morning rush hours.

Earlier on Sunday, 48 buses of the same contractor did not ply due to non-availability of drivers at Wadala depot.

BEST spokesperson said that action will be taken against the contractor, who will also be fined Rs 5,000 for every bus that did not operate. This amounts to a total fine of Rs 3 lakh.

BEST ferries over 30 lakh commuters daily and has a fleet of around 3,500 buses, which includes buses hired through private contractors on wet lease basis.

Sunil Ganacharya, former committee member of BEST said, “Hundreds of passengers at Wadala depot faced inconvenience on Monday. If this issue is not resolved on time, it might be spread to other bus depots of the city in the near future.”

Workers’ union leader Shashank Rao said, “It is the BEST administration’s responsibility to ensure timely payment to workers.”