Mumbai civic body to reinstall tetrapods in Marine Drive after residents complain of 'vibrations' | BL Soni

On Monday, July 18, officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation visited two residential buildings in Marine Drive after the residents complained "unusual vibrations" during high-tide hours last weekend.

Representatives of the project contractor and management consultant also accompanied the civic officials.

Reportedly, the residents wrote a letter to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and additional commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the in charge of Mumbai Coastal Road Project about the vibrations.

The officials, who visited the site on Monday, concluded that the vibrations were due to relocation of tetrapods due to the MCRP.

A report in the Indian Express quoted a civic official as saying that to lessen the fears of residents, the contractor has been instructed to put the tetrapods back in its original location. The official added that the work has already begun and is expected to completed in two-three days' time.

Reportedly, the tetrapods that weigh tons were installed in late 90s to stop erosion of the coastline. Few of them were removed for the ongoing MCRP project.