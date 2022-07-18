Mumbai: NCP & Congress urge CM Eknath Shinde not to stay the development works | (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde separately on Monday and appealed to him not to stay the development works and projects that were undertaken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The NCP’s delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, also demanded speedy disbursement of compensation and assistance to farmers, traders and citizens who suffered losses due to heavy rainfall and floods in various districts of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis was also present when the NCP delegation met the chief minister in the morning.

A delegation of Congress leaders also met the chief minister later in the day and demanded that the stay given for development schemes and works be lifted immediately.

The delegation further sought Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of persons who died in rain-related incidents in the state.

The Congress also sought Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh compensation for farmers holding rain-fed and horticultural land respectively, and a stay on the increase in power tariff in the state.

The demand by NCP and Congress came when the Shinde Fadnavis government stayed the allocation of funds from Rs 13,000 crore plus corpus under the District Development Plans cleared by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Chief Secretary Manu Shrivastav has asked the department secretaries to immediately prepare and submit before the competent officer's proposals with regard to stay on the implementation of various works approved under the district development plans, tribal sub-plan and special component plan from April 1, 2021, but not tendered so far.

Further, Shrivastav has asked the department secretaries to prepare and submit before the competent officers the proposals in a week for the cancellation of appointments of non-government members made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the government undertakings, corporations, boards, authorities and committees.