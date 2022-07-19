Mumbai to receive low rainfall for next 10 days (Representative Photo) |

The intensity of rainfall will be low during the next 10 days owing to the absence of significant weather systems for heavy rainfall over Mumbai and nearby regions.

According to Skymet Weather, no new monsoonal weather systems have been predicted for Mumbai for the next few days, leading to only moderate showers and cloudy skies, along with an increase in the maximum temperature that would be around 32 degree Celsius.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather, said, “For the next 8-10 days the rain intensity will be low as there are no significant weather systems for heavy rainfall around Mumbai, leading to weakening of the monsoon surge. However, subdued monsoon activities will continue. The weather experienced by Mumbaikars on Monday will remain for the same next 48 hours after which it will witness a further decline in rainfall intensity.”

Explaining the reasons for the absence of significant weather systems over Mumbai, Palawat added, "The lowpressure areas traveling from Odisha to Gujarat were causing heavy rainfall over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, and coastal areas of Karnataka, but that has now moved towards Oman. Even the monsoon trough, which was running via Gujarat, has changed its direction and shifted to Rajasthan. Hence, there are no significant weather systems for heavy rainfall over Mumbai.”

The maximum temperature in Mumbai had experienced a drop during the heavy rainfall most of July, but on Monday the temperature increased by 3.8 degree °Celsius compared to Friday, due to less rainfall.

On Monday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 25.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 31.6 degrees Celsius. Further, the relative humidity was 89 per cent. While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 30.2 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 92 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Mumbai Monday recorded a good Air Quality Index (AQI) of 17, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 37, 21, and 20 respectively.