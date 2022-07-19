Thane: State govt approves Rs 5 crore for 3 disco fountains

Upvan lake in Thane |

Thane: Being mindful of the perseverance of Thane’s lakes, the Ovala-Majiwada constituency MLA Pratap Sarnaik carried out regular follow-ups with the state government officials to get the funds for beautifying three lakes. Ensuingly, the state government has approved Rs 5 crore to develop and beautify the three lakes at Upvan, Kasarvadavali, and Mogharpada.

MLA Pratap Saranaik's concept is to build Upvan Ghat along the lines of Banaras Ghat which is a hub of several religious and cultural events throughout the year. The annual 'Upvan Art Festival' organised by Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan is well received by millions of citizens.

Pratap Sarnaik shared, "My idea is to build ghats on the two lakes of Kasarvadavali and Mogharpada on the lines of 'Banaras ghat like Upvan ghat' so that these ghats can be used for religious purposes, worshipping rituals, immersion as well as cultural programmes. People from all castes and creeds live in harmony in Thane.

"A finely constructed ghat will gather people near the lake to perform all the Hindu festivals, including - Ganeshotsav, Navratri, and Chhat Puja. A musical fountain with light effects will also be installed in the lake. A musical fountain show will also be organised every evening. Citizens and tourists from the area visiting will help boost tourism."

Sarnaik suggested that Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) should start the work as early as this year by conducting the tender process as the state government has allocated a fund of Rs 5 crores under the scheme of 'Development of Infrastructure in Municipal Corporation Area'.

Sarnaik further added, "There are very few musical fountains in the country. If these lakes are beautified with a 'musical fountain', these lakes in my constituency will definitely be the centre of attraction in terms of the city's beauty."