Mumbai: Indian Railways Extend Services Of LTT-Gorakhpur Summer Special Trains By Additional 30 Trips | File Photo

Mumbai: In view of the huge demand for Special trains during summer season, Railways will extend the services of LTT-Gorakhpur Summer Special Trains by additional 30 trips to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 05326 LTT-Gorakhpur Daily special notified to run upto 12th May 2024 is now extended to run upto 27th May (15 trips)

Train No. 05325 Gorakhpur-LTT Daily special notified to run upto 10th May is now extended to run upto 25th May (15 trips)

There is no change in timings, composition and halts for above mentioned trains.

Reservation: Bookings for all extended trips of special train no 05326 on special charges will open on 28.04.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Read Also Indian Railways To Run 12 Unreserved Summer Special Train Services On Passenger Demand

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.