Indian Railways To Run 12 Unreserved Summer Special Train Services On Passenger Demand | File Photo

Mumbai: In response to the passenger demand for more trains during the summer season, railways has decided to run additional unreserved summer special train services between Dadar-Gorakhpur, LTT Mumbai-Gorakhpur and CSMT Mumbai-Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Dadar-Gorakhpur Unreserved Specials (6 trips)

01015 unreserved special will depart Dadar at 11.30 pm on 27.04.2024, 01.05.2024 & 04.05.2024 and arrive Gorakhpur at 09.30 am on third day. (3 trips)

01016 unreserved special will depart Gorakhpur at 3.30 pm on 29.04.2024, 03.05.2024 & 06.05.2024 and arrive Dadar at 00.25 am ( mid night) on third day. (3 trips)

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: 10 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (18 ICF Coaches)

LTT Mumbai-Gorakhpur Unreserved Specials (4 trips)

01427 unreserved special will depart LTT Mumbai at 23.50 hrs on 26.04.2024 & 01.05.2024 and arrive Gorakhpur at 09.30 hrs on third day. (2 trips)

01428 unreserved special will depart Gorakhpur at 15.30 hrs on 28.04.2024 & 03.05.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 00.25 hrs on third day. (2 trips)

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: 7 Sleeper Class, 15 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (22 ICF Coaches)

CSMT Mumbai-Danapur Unreserved Specials (2 trips)

01051 unreserved special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 23.20 hrs on 28.04.2024 and will arrive Danapur at 11.00 hrs on third day. (1 trip)

01052 unreserved special will leave Danapur at 13.30 hrs on 30.04.2024 and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 17.00 hrs next day. (1 trip)

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: 10 Sleeper Class, 12 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (22 ICF Coaches)

Passengers are requested to note that all the above trains will run as UNRESERVED and to be booked through UTS system with normal charges as applicable for superfast mail/express trains, before the departure.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.