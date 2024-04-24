Indian Railways Set To Run Speed Trials For Mumbai-Delhi Route, Targets 160 Kmph

Indian Railways | File

Indian Railways is gearing up for a groundbreaking development on the Mumbai-Delhi route, with plans to conduct speed trials aiming for a remarkable 160 kilometers per hour (KMPH) in June 2024. The track's infrastructure enhancements are nearing completion, with final touches being applied to facilitate this milestone achievement.

"Currently capped at 130 KMPH, the route's maximum speed limit is poised for a significant upgrade, promising to usher in a new era of high-speed rail travel in India. Once the speed trials prove successful, commuters can anticipate a substantial reduction in travel time, potentially shaving off up to four hours from the journey between Mumbai and Delhi" said an official.

Indian Railways' Ambitious High-Speed Initiative Redefines Passenger Experience

Currently fastest train of the route Mumbai New Delhi Rajdhani cover the distance 1386 km between Mumbai Delhi in around nearly 15 hours 45 minutes."This ambitious endeavor underscores Indian Railways' unwavering commitment to enhancing passenger experience and facilitating efficient, rapid transit across the nation.

Indian Railways' Mumbai-Delhi High-Speed Project Set to Revolutionise Intercity Travel

Moreover, the project's scope extends beyond mere convenience, as officials believe that improved infrastructure will benefit passengers from seven states encompassing Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat" he said. Railway authorities are optimistic about the project's impact, anticipating that 25% of flyers will opt for the Rajdhani Express, thanks to its continuous internet connectivity and the streamlined travel experience it offers, bypassing the lengthy check-in and check-out procedures associated with air travel.

"With the impending speed trials and the promise of enhanced connectivity, Indian Railways is poised to redefine intercity travel, marking a significant leap forward in India's transportation landscape" said an official adding that after the completion of successful trials, the speed of most trains equipped with LHB coaches including Rajdhani express could be increased.