Indian Railways Removes Outer Limit Geo-Fencing Restrictions For Paperless Ticket Booking Via UTSonMobile App

UTS App/Representative Image | File Photo

In a significant move aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and streamlining the ticketing process, the Indian Railways has announced the removal of outer limit geo-fencing distance restrictions for booking paperless tickets through the UTS Mobile App on Tuesday. Effective immediately, commuters can now book paperless tickets for non-reserved categories, encompassing suburban and non-suburban journeys, from any location. However, inner limit regulations remain unchanged, allowing ticket booking only outside station premises.

Booking for UTS App

The decision, abolishes the previous 20 and 50-kilometer outer limit constraints for paperless ticket booking through the UTS App. This transformative move marks a significant stride in enhancing commuter convenience and modernizing the ticketing process.

Railway Board decision

Previously, commuters were restricted by outer limit distances of 20 ( suburban ticket )and 50 ( non suburban ticket) kilometers for booking paperless tickets via the UTS App, limiting their ability to plan and purchase tickets conveniently. However, with this recent decision by the Railway Board, these constraints have been lifted, marking a significant milestone in the digital transformation of ticketing services.

Removal Of Outer Limit Distance Restrictions

A senior railway official emphasized the importance of this development, stating that the removal of outer limit distance restrictions opens up new avenues for commuters, enabling them to seamlessly book tickets without constraints. This move particularly benefits the bustling city of Mumbai, where lakhs of passengers rely on the UTS App for their daily commuting needs.

UTS Mobile App: A Game-Changer

"The UTS Mobile App has emerged as a game-changer in modernizing ticketing processes, offering passengers a convenient and efficient way to purchase tickets, eliminating the need for physical tickets and long queues. With the withdrawal of outer limit restrictions, commuters can now enjoy greater flexibility and freedom in planning their journeys, whether for short-distance suburban travel or longer non-suburban routes," said a senior official addting that city of Mumbai, with its extensive commuter network, stands to benefit immensely from this policy change.

With lakhs of passengers relying on the UTS App for daily commuting, the removal of outer limit restrictions will revolutionize ticket booking and streamline travel for millions.