Hyderabad: Passenger Rants Over UTS Ticket Booking App; Netizens Extend Support After X Post Goes Viral

Is the UTS app which is used to book tickets on a Mumbai local train as well as other trains not effective? This discussion has come up several times, often to conclude that the ticket booking app is doing fine and fair to its features. However, in a recent post made on X (formerly known as Twitter), a man claimed to face one of the commonly raised inconveniences about the app and those who are frequent commuters using this service would have already guessed it by now.

A look into his X post

My long distance train arrived and there is a local train ready to depart from the adjacent platform. I couldn't board that because I had to go out to scan the QR code as this app didn't allow me to book the ticket.

This is what happens when the babus sitting in the AC rooms… pic.twitter.com/pme5UbVymT — Venkat 🐶 (@snakeyesV1) March 19, 2024

Passenger rants over UTS app

A man identified as Venkat took to social media just seconds before his travel to inform people that he felt pathetic due to the app service as it didn't allow him to book a ticket when closer to the train track or when already arrived at the railway station. He expressed his concern that this feature needs a revamp allowing people to book instant tickets without necessitating a scan at the station even when already on the premises. However, it is learned that the facility stands unavailable considering alleged malpractices when caught by officials onboard.

I think this is major nuisance to use the app effectively but thought process is people should not book the ticket after seeing the TC and travel wo ticket till then which would cause loss to railways but this needs to be fixed https://t.co/4p4GGXFw6u — Prasad (@saiprasadmodi) March 20, 2024

It's because ticketless travellers should not book the next station ticket on the spot.

Plus entry in railway premises without valid ticket should be fined. https://t.co/osro1uyN0j — Kriti (@phadkri) March 20, 2024

Man blames the officials

Taking a look at his post, he mentioned missing his long-distance train due to the issue caused by the app. Furthermore, he also blamed the officials formulating this app for its functions and not wanting to learn about people's feedback followed by fixing concerns. He wrote, "I couldn't board that because I had to go out to scan the QR code as this app didn't allow me to book the ticket. This is what happens when the babus sitting in the AC rooms don't want to know how things work."

More about Venkat's post

He shared a screenshot of the app to address and claim the issue in a better way. It was learned he tried booking an unreserved journey ticket on an MMTS coach routing between Lingampalli and Bharat Nagar stations in Hyderabad, Telangana. The ticket cost was Rs. 35 and he was expected to board the earliest train within the next two hours, only if he was successful in booking it - which we wasn't.

Despite a train standing in front of his eyes, he stepped back from getting inside, not compromising the validity of his ticket. He posted, "My long distance train arrived and there is a local train ready to depart from the adjacent platform. I couldn't board..."

Netizens reply

Shared on March 19 night, the tweet went viral and attracted over 2,50,000 views on the social media site. It triggered netizens to express their feedback on the app, its features, and the overall efficiency.

You are not alone. UTS app is probably the worst app ever in terms of booking a platform ticket. @RailMinIndia needs to work on the UTS app. Any official whp wishes to understand how pathetic the app is, just needs to install the app and try booking a platform ticket ! . https://t.co/4d6txjSxiy — क्षितीश Kamal Parashar 🇮🇳 (@kamal_parashar) March 20, 2024

Hands down the most ridiculous feature ever introduced by the railways https://t.co/eFeaUoufIy — Kelvi Kekkade (he/him) (@kelvikekkade) March 20, 2024

Same thing happened with me when i first went to Mumbai via train https://t.co/ryubk5mkE2 — Rohit Kohli (@RoKohli45) March 20, 2024

While many replied to Venkat in his support and pointing about similar issues faced by them, a few backed the government and the app's ideation. The second highlighted the need of the discussed feature to curb malpractices on an immediate paperless ticket.

Meanwhile, some didn't agree to the way he spoke ill about the railway authorities. "Learn to respect," said internet users.