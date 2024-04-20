Indian Railways Refutes Claims Of Train Door Glass Being Smashed By Angry Passengers, Calls Viral Video Misleading | Twitter

Mumbai: The Ministry of Indian Railways on Saturday has refuted the claims made by a social media user that the glass of the door of a train was smashed by a passenger who was not able to board the train. The Railway Ministry took to its official social media account and asked the social media user to refrain from spreading misleading and old videos.

The Ministry of Indian Railways shared a video on its official X account and showed that all the door glass of the said train were intact and no damage was done to any of the glass.

The social media user on Friday (April 19) shared a video on her X account in which it can be seen that a train was overcrowded with passengers and they were stuffed inside the AC coach near the door as well.

They were sitting near the door and they also locked the door to block anyone from boarding the train. The user claimed in her tweet that a man who had a confirmed ticket was not allowed to board the train.

About The Incident

Furious over not getting to board the man allegedly broke the glass of the door of the train. The woman said, "Experts from Brahmin Mahasabha have given this wonderful railway service to the country. This is today's incident of Kaifiyat Express 12226, 3AC. The man who had a reserved seat was not allowed to enter, so he broke the glass. Remember all this when you vote."

This incident occurred on 18th April. You have shared the video of 19th April.



My tweet was done on 19th April 12:07 a.m which is midnight. It is an embedded video of another user who posted it on 18th April only.



You are posting the video only after the train has reached the… — Priyanka Deshmukh (@anarkaliofara) April 20, 2024

Ministry Of Railways Shares Video

The Ministry of Indian Railways shared the video showing the door glass of all the AC coaches of the Kaifiyat Express. The video shows that the glass were intact and no damage was done to any of the glass of the door. The Railway Ministry said, "Based on the internal investigation. No such incident related to breaking of glass was reported. Kindly refrain from sharing old misleading videos."

Do you want them to investigate a running train? — Rishabh (@thatcitylad) April 20, 2024

Counter-Attack

However, the woman counter-attacked the railways ministry and said that the ministry has shared the video only after the train reached the yard. She said, "This incident occurred on 18th April. You have shared the video of 19th April. My tweet was done on 19th April 12:07 a.m which is midnight. It is an embedded video of another user who posted it on 18th April only. You are posting the video only after the train has reached the yard."

'How To Investigate A Running Train?'

A social media user asked the woman, "Do you want them to investigate a running train?" to which the woman replied, "Oh, the train did not stop at all? The timestamp of this video posted by ministry is at 11:00 a.m the morning. Is it not true that people even in 2 AC are facing these issues?"