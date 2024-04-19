 VIDEO: Angry Passengers Shatter AC Coach' Glass Door After Denied Entry By Ticketless Travellers In Kaifiyat Express
A video circulating on social media platform X showed the glass of the train's AC door broken as it was shattered by angry passenger for being denied entry.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
AC coach glass door shattered by angry passenger after denied entry by ticketless passengers sitting inside | X

In an incident that shows the sad state of affairs of the Indian Railways as far as long distance trains is concerned during the peak summer season, some enraged passengers broke the glass of a train when those without tickets sitting inside the AC coach refused to open the door. A video circulating on social media platform X showed the glass of the train's AC door broken as it was shattered by angry passenger for being denied entry. The video also led to netizens responding with anger to the video. A user who shared the clip said, "This is taxpayer's money, boils my blood."

The incident took place in the Kaifiyat Express (2226 - KAIFIYAT EXP) which runs from Old Delhi to Azamgarh. Though the video comes with no confirmation about the station where the incident took place, it is likely from Delhi railway station where the passegers were not allowed to board the train despite having confirmed tickets by those who were sitting near the door with no tickets.

article-image

Video Captures Dangerous Behaviour

The video that has gone viral shows how the glass of the train was broken by people shouting and abusing from outside. It came to light that they were telling the people to open the door of the train so that they could get inside. However, the people sitting inside refused to do that for reasons best known to them.

One of the persons sitting near the door looks anxious. There is panic when the glass window is shattered and the two men sitting near the window move after this. The viral video ends there.

Netizens Ask Who Is To Be Blamed?

The video was shared widely on X and people asked who was responsible for this incident? Some blamed Railway authorities, some said the TTE should have done his job and others simply blamed the passengers with waiting tickets travelling during peak season without confirmation for the chaos witnessed in the video and at the station.

