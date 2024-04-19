'We Give Maintenance’: Shameless Passenger Justifies Tossing Gutka Packet From Window Of Mumbai Local Train; Railways Responds (VIDEO)

'We Give Maintenance’: Viral Video Shows Mumbai Man Tossing Gutka Packet From Local Train's Window, Justifying Littering; Railway Responds |

Mumbai: A video has gone viral from Mumbai's lifeline, the local train where a man can be seen arguing with another passenger over throwing a gutka packet on the station from a stationary local train. The man's actions which went viral on the internet then attracted the attention of the authorities as well, prompting a response to the viral video from the Railway Seva's official handle on X.

Viral Video Shows Passenger's Unruly Behaviour

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, the man can be seen discarding a gutka packet from the stationary local train's window. The person recording his act, a fellow passenger, can be seen questioning him for throwing the gutka packet on the station. The man then arrogantly responds saying that he pays the maintenance to get the station cleaned, it's the Railways' responsibility.

Mumbai: Man tosses gutka packet from train, says - ‘We give maintenance’.



He throws a gutka packet out of the window, but does not want to use a dustbin, because he says he is paying for "maintenance". pic.twitter.com/V2CCd8Slju — Pagan 🚩 (@paganhindu) April 19, 2024

The person recording the video further says that he should be given an award for it then, to which he can be seen replying by saying, "Yes, give me an award." The conversation further escalates to a verbal spat between the passengers with the person recording the video schooling the man over keeping the premises clean, however the arrogant man can be seen refuting his advise.

Railways' Response To Viral Video

The video was uploaded by several individuals on X, tagging the Indian Railways, the Railway Minister and other officials to bring the unruly passenger's act to their notice. The Railway Seva's official handle took cognisance of the viral video and responded to one of the X user's video post.

We're concerned to see this & would like to help ASAP. We will require your train no. & mobile no. preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal - RPF India https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) April 17, 2024

The Railway Seva handle assured immediate help in the matter while seeking the details of the train and also the complainant's mobile number. "We're concerned to see this & would like to help ASAP. We will require your train no. & mobile no. preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal - RPF India," Railway Seva wrote.