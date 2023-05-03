ON CAMERA: Passenger eats gutka in Mumbai local train; fellow traveller records video to alert police of nuisance | Twitter

A video of a passenger in the coach of a Mumbai local train was caught on camera consuming gutka (tobacco). The act was filmed by a co-passenger on the journey who tried to draw the attention of concerned authorities towards the "nuisance" caused at the public transport.

Taking to Twitter, a Mumbaikar uploaded the video online and tagged the Mumbai police for action. The tweet read, "There is a person in Mumbai Local who is creating nuisance, making weird gestures. Please help. She is also taking something and speaking nonsense stuff. (sic)"

WATCH VIDEO

What's the viral video about?

The video shared on Twitter showed a person consuming tobacco in the railway premises, which is reportedly prohibited. The passenger opened a packet of the tobacco product while being seated in the Mumbai local train and consumed it openly in the public transport, creating nuisance for others onboard.

The law in India notes: Smoking is completely banned in many public places and workplaces such as healthcare, educational, and government facilities and on public transport.

Mumbai police responds

As the video surfaced online and went viral on the microblogging platform, the Mumbai Police responded to the case and asked the concerned route officials to take charge.

The police force tagged the official Twitter handles of Central Railway, Western Railway to look into the matter and take necessary action. They also brought the video to the light of the Central Railway RPF.