Mumbai: 50-year-old man arrested for selling tobacco mixed with cannabis in Reay Road area

The Maharashtra Excise Department have arrested a 50-year-old man from Reay Road area for allegedly selling tobacco mixed with cannabis, the officials said. Acting on information received, the excise department officials laid a trap at Dargah Road in Reay Road area on Wednesday.

The cops then apprehended Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh over suspicion, said the officials of the Excise department. During his search, cash worth Rs 80,000, cannabis and other goods collectively valued at Rs 1.31 lakh was recovered from his possession, the officials said.

Following the seizure, Shaikh was arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The officials are carrying further investigations into the matter.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 09:26 AM IST