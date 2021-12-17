Thane: Fire breaks out on 13th floor of building in Kapurbawdi

A fire broke out on Friday on the 13th floor of Krushna building, Neelkant Palm in Kapurbawadi area of Thane. According to Thane Fire department, four fire tenders are present at the spot.

So far no casualties have been reported.

One fire engine, one Jumbo water tanker and a QRV were deployed at the spot of incident. "The situation is under control," said Thane Municipal Corporation.

"Around 45 to 50 residents of Krishna society were evacuated by Fire brigade officials & RDMC," said the Thane Fire Department.

A month ago a fire had broke out in the electric meter room of a four-storey residential building in Thane district, following which 17 families residing there were evacuated.

No one was injured in the blaze, which erupted around 4.45 am in the power meter room of Rakhma Society at Kharegaon in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Sixteen power meters were destroyed in the fire, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen, RDMC team, police and power supply company officials rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, he said.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 09:52 PM IST