Mumbai: Train Delays, Sudden Cancellation Throw Trans-Harbour Line Schedule Out Of Gear

Thane: The local trains on the Trans-Harbour line are running 15 to 20 minutes late. Due to this, there was a rush of passengers at important railway stations including Thane, Digha, and Airoli during the peak morning hours. Also, passengers suffered a lot when the train leaving Thane railway station for Vashi at 8.56 am was suddenly cancelled. Many could not reach their workplaces on time.

National and international companies have offices and factories in Navi Mumbai. Therefore, lakhs of employees from Thane to Karjat, Kasara, Mulund, Bhandup areas travel to Navi Mumbai via the Trans-Harbour route from Thane railway station. Also, the number of passengers coming to Thane city from Navi Mumbai is high. Due to this, there is a huge rush of passengers at Thane railway station in the morning.

Since Thursday morning, trains on this route have been running 15 to 20 minutes late. Due to this, the entire railway timetable has collapsed and there is a rush of passengers at the main stations. In the morning, a large number of employees travel to Navi Mumbai from Thane station. However, the train leaving Thane station for Vashi at 8.56 am every day was suddenly canceled. This created confusion among the passengers. Even after that, all the trains are running 15 to 20 minutes late.

Due to this, there was a huge rush of passengers at many important railway stations including Thane, Digha, Airoli. Due to the disruption of railway services during the morning rush hour, passengers suffered a lot. Many could not reach their workplaces on time, while some had to wait for hours to travel. Many passengers expressed displeasure over the sloppy functioning of the railway administration. One angry passenger reacted that due to such a breakdown in the morning, our planning collapsed. The railway administration should take this seriously.

Passenger reaction: The timetable of railway trains on this route has collapsed since last night. The train which leaves Vashi for Thane daily at 8:50 PM had not arrived even after 9 PM last night, said a passenger who travels from Thane to Vashi for work.

