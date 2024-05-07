Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 6.39 Kg Gold Worth ₹4 Cr, 3 Passengers Arrested |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs, during May 03 and 06 have seized over 6.39 Kg gold valued at Rs 4.05 crore across 12 cases. The gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, rhodium plated bangles, gold bars in an ingenious way and in the rectum and on the body of passengers. Three passengers were arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Customs, one foreign national, travelling from Nairobi to Mumbai was intercepted and was found carrying crude gold rhodium plated kada, chain and pendant having net weight 181 grams was found concealed in the right pocket of the jeans worn by the passenger.

"Three Indian nationals travelling from Muscat (02), Sharjah (01) were intercepted and were found carrying 3070 grams of gold concealed inside the rectum. The said three passengers were arrested," the official said.

Eight Indian nationals travelling from Dubai (03), Dammam (01), Bahrain (01), Jeddah (01), Kuwait (01), Sharjah (01) were intercepted and found carrying 3141 grams gold concealed in the undergarments, under the full sleeved shirt, in checked-in trolly bag, on the body and in the rectum, officials said.